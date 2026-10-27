Savonburg weighs EMS vote
Allen County Commissioner David Lee spoke to Savonburg residents about an upcoming sales tax vote that, if approved, would support the county’s ambulance service. Future sales tax talks are planned for Tuesday night in Humboldt, Wednesday in Moran and Thursday in Carlyle.
SAVONBURG — About a dozen Savonburg community members gathered Monday evening to discuss an upcoming sales tax vote with Allen County Commissioner David Lee.
It was the third in a series Lee has organized to talk with area residents about the proposed half-cent tax. Commissioner Jerry Daniels was to lead a conversation Tuesday evening in Humboldt, while Lee will be in Moran Wednesday and in Carlyle Thursday evening.
“We come as friends, and we leave as friends,” Lee began, noting he “was not here to twist any arms,” but rather provide information and the county’s perspective.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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