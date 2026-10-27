City poised to raise electric rates
Iola City Council members are considering a series of electric rate and/or meter fee increases to help replenish the city’s utility fund. The city last approved such an increase in 2018.
Iola City Council members are poised to increase electric rates and/or meter fees in order to help replenish the city’s electric fund.
Most spoke in favor of gradually phasing in any sort of hike, “because people are so disgruntled with the government right now, anyway,” Councilwoman Kim Peters said.
The goal is to increase revenues by about $1 million annually, City Administrator Matt Rehder explained, in order to keep up with the rate of inflation when it comes to maintaining Iola’s electric infrastructure.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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