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Diesel prices trigger surcharge for Humboldt trash service

Humboldt will pay an additional $400 surcharge for its trash service while diesel prices remain over $5 a gallon, although the city said it will not pass those added costs on to its customers. The matter will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

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Local News

October 13, 2026 - 3:25 PM

The price of fuel Wednesday morning in Humboldt. Diesel prices have remained above $5 a gallon since mid-July. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — “Anybody notice fuel charges are going up?” quipped City Administrator Cole Herder during Monday’s city council meeting. 

“You think?” responded Mayor Nobby Davis, who was not at all amused by the cost of filling up his tank.

One more reason for the mayor’s sour mood? High diesel prices have triggered a fuel surcharge in Humboldt’s trash service agreement, Herder informed Council members. The current agreement with JKS Sanitation permits the price hike whenever diesel is above $5 per gallon.

“It’s been over $5, and as much as…

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