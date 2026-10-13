Diesel prices trigger surcharge for Humboldt trash service

HUMBOLDT — “Anybody notice fuel charges are going up?” quipped City Administrator Cole Herder during Monday’s city council meeting.

“You think?” responded Mayor Nobby Davis, who was not at all amused by the cost of filling up his tank.

One more reason for the mayor’s sour mood? High diesel prices have triggered a fuel surcharge in Humboldt’s trash service agreement, Herder informed Council members. The current agreement with JKS Sanitation permits the price hike whenever diesel is above $5 per gallon.

“It’s been over $5, and as much as…