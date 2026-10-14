Festival parking will be … tricky

With freshly poured concrete sufficiently cured for this weekend’s Farm-City Days celebration, some festival-goers will nevertheless need to adjust their plans, particularly if they want to watch Saturday’s parade.

The ongoing rebuild of U.S. 54 through downtown Iola has progressed enough to allow for the festival to go on as scheduled.

But the biggest adjustment will likely be in finding a parking stall.

While new concrete lanes on the south side of the square will be accessible to spectators, those accustomed to parking along the south side of the square will need to park elsewhere, Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock said. The above map shows the planned parade route for Saturday’s Farm-City Days parade. The white boxes indicate public parking locations. Parking along the south side of Madison Avenue along the courthouse square is prohibited this year because of the ongoing rebuild of U.S. 54. Photo by Google Maps

He encouraged drivers to familiarize themselves with the city’s multiple municipal parking lots east, south and west of the downtown square. The city has a pair of public lots a block apart on Sycamore Street, the first near the Iola Public Library, the second at the intersection of Sycamore and Jackson Avenue.

Schinstock noted motorists also can park north of City Hall, in the 100 block of North Street, while another municipal lot is in the 200 block of West Madison, a block west of the square, and yet another lies east of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center on South Buckeye Street.

Yet another municipal parking lot lies in the 200 block of South Jefferson Avenue, but getting to the festival from there means crossing from one side of the construction area to the other.

All are within easy walking distance of the square, Schinstock said.

Schinstock suggested using caution if crossing over any areas where concrete has not yet been poured. Much will be barricaded, he noted, but not all.

Rainy weather has put the construction work on hold for the rest of the week, but crews will ensure the work site is cleared of debris and equipment, Schinstock said.

Cones and barricades will be pushed back to allow spectators to watch the parade, but they’ll need to bring a lawn chair if they want to sit, Schinstock said.

“I trust that in five or 10 years, we’ll be able to look back and say ‘Remember when. And yeah, that sucked,’” Iola Mayor Steve French joked Tuesday. “But it’ll be over, and it’ll be past us, and we can talk about how beautiful it is.”

AS FOR the festivities, the fun kicks off Friday evening with a community dinner hosted by Allen County Farm Bureau from 5 to 7 p.m.

A kids pedal pull starts at 6 p.m.

A root beer garden, family games, ice cream and music will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

Inflatable races wrap up the fun at 7:30 p.m.