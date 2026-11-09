Iola honors those who served
Veterans deserve our appreciation, speaker Dallas Ripper said Saturday, but it should not be confined to one day a year. Ripper spoke at a Veterans Day ceremony in Iola.
While America rightfully honors its veterans every Nov. 11, the obligation cannot end with words alone, nor should it be confined to a single day on the calendar, Sgt. 1st Class Dallas Ripper said Saturday.
Ripper, of Girard, is the senior supply sergeant at the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Headquarters Battalion in Iola, and delivered the keynote address at Saturday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Iola.
“We honor our veterans by ensuring they receive the healthcare, support and opportunities that they have rightfully earned,” Ripper said. “We honor them by supporting their families who bear the weight of separation and sacrifice alongside them, and we honor them by striving to build a nation worthy of the sacrifices they have made.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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