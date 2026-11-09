Floods bring rare relief to US Southwest reservoirs as Lake Powell rises 20 feet

PHOENIX (AP) — Recent flooding across the U.S. Southwest is providing rare relief to thirsty reservoirs that had fallen to record lows amid a yearslong megadrought.
This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Wahweap Marina floating on Lake Powell inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, near Page, Ariz. (M. Prachthauser/National Park Service via AP)
by Associated Press
Published: November 9, 2026
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PHOENIX (AP) — Recent flooding across the U.S. Southwest is providing rare relief to thirsty reservoirs that had fallen to record lows amid a yearslong megadrought.

Storms in late October and early November sent torrents of water through normally small or dry creeks that overflowed their banks and flooded local communities.

Hundreds of people were told to evacuate, and the flooding cut off access to some areas. Yet most of that water will end up feeding depleted lakes and underground aquifers, said Martin Hoerling, a climate scientist and hydrologist at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Associated Press

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