Plenty of treats ahead

The wet weather is expected to be long gone by Halloween, allowing for youngsters to enjoy myriad activities.

The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce will once again host Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Riverside Park.

On top of several businesses and groups handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, the event will include free hot dogs, courtesy of Gateway Fiber, and a showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus,” courtesy of Wild Bloom Coffee.

There’s plenty of fun elsewhere.

Iola High School’s FFA chapter will host its second annual Pet ’n Treat from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, with high-schoolers showing off their costumed animals.

The LaHarpe Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of the fire barn in the 700 block of South Main Street.

In Humboldt, a downtown trick-or-treat starts at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Halloween parade, also on the square, at 5:30 p.m.