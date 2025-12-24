 | Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Sheriff asks for KBI probe

The Allen County Sheriff's Department has asked the KBI to look into allegations of misconduct by an ACSD employee. The allegation was filed by a jail inmate.

Local News

December 24, 2025 - 12:37 PM

Allen County Sheriff Anthony Maness Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of misconduct against an Allen County Sheriff’s Department employee.

Sheriff Anthony Maness announced Tuesday he contacted KBI officials on Dec. 17 about the allegations, which were filed by an Allen County Jail inmate

The employee, who was not identified, has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation concludes, Maness said in a press release.

The sheriff declined to comment further.

The inmate’s identity also has not been released.

Once the investigation concludes, case findings will be presented to the Allen County Attorney’s office to determine if charges are warranted.

Related
July 12, 2024
July 10, 2024
April 1, 2024
January 24, 2013
Most Popular