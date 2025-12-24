Sheriff asks for KBI probe

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of misconduct against an Allen County Sheriff’s Department employee.

Sheriff Anthony Maness announced Tuesday he contacted KBI officials on Dec. 17 about the allegations, which were filed by an Allen County Jail inmate

The employee, who was not identified, has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation concludes, Maness said in a press release.

The sheriff declined to comment further.

The inmate’s identity also has not been released.

Once the investigation concludes, case findings will be presented to the Allen County Attorney’s office to determine if charges are warranted.