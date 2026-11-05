Veterans Day program is Saturday
Dallas Ripper, a sergeant first class with the Kansas Army National Guard, will speak at 11 a.m. Saturday during Veterans Day services in front of the Veterans Wall in downtown Iola.
Dallas Ripper, a sergeant first class with the Kansas Army National Guard, will speak at 11 a.m. Saturday during Veterans Day services in front of the Veterans Wall in downtown Iola.
Sgt. 1st Class Dallas Ripper of the Kansas National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion will deliver the keynote address for Saturday’s Veterans Day activities in Iola.
The 11 a.m. ceremony will include the national anthem and balloon release in honor of those still missing in action and those who were prisoners of war.
Ripper, a Uniontown native, is slated to retire next year with more than 24 years of active duty service.
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