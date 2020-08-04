Moran looks to adjust electric rate savings

MORAN — Electric customers will pay less for their power, eventually.

Moran City Council members discussed at length Monday a new rate study prepared by the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency that predicts power supply costs for the city will plummet, now that Moran buys its electricity through KMEA.

Buying its electricity through KMEA — which was able to procure electricity at a much lower rate than through Evergy, Moran’s old supplier — will pare the city’s wholesale electric costs from about $423,000 in 2019 to $267,000 this year.