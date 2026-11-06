Administration delays health fund payments
A federal program geared to aid rural hospitals has missed a deadline to announce how much funding states will receive in 2027.
Federal leaders overseeing a $50 billion rural health fund missed a critical deadline to announce how much they’ll give states next year, alerting state leaders to the delay with a mass email.
A 12-sentence message from Alina Czekai, director of the federal Office of Rural Health Transformation, said officials “discovered an additional administrative process requirement.”
The Rural Health Transformation Program, which President Donald Trump touted as an “unprecedented” investment to “revitalize hospitals in our cherished rural communities,” calls for federal regulators to award states shares of $10 billion a year for five years.
Tribune News Service
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