Hiring, inflation numbers both up

A strong jobs report will likely play a role in the Federal Reserve's next meeting in December, because while wages rose, they are still below the rate of inflation.
A hiring sign is displayed at a sandwich shop, in Streamwood, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. Photo by AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
by The Associated Press
Published: November 6, 2026
|
Preferred source Add The Iola Register as a preferred source on Google. Google Search will then show you more of our stories in Top Stories. Opens Google; you may need to sign in.

A strong jobs report will likely play a role in the Federal Reserve’s next meeting in December, because while wages rose, they are still below the rate of inflation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers created a surprising 165,000 new jobs last month, and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1%.

Hiring was far stronger than the 65,000 new jobs that economists had expected.

The jobs report comes three days after voters delivered a stunning defeat to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party in midterm elections. Frustrated with the state of the economy — and especially the high cost of living – Americans handed full control of Congress to the Democrats.

The Associated Press

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. Cooking up something sweet

  2. Marmaton Valley schools eye upgrades

  3. Moran Locker expansion plan gets a boost

  4. Area athletes peak at the right time

  5. Allen student earns FFA’s highest honor

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel