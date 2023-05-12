 | Fri, May 12, 2023
As COVID health emergency ends, planning starts for next pandemic

COVID-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency, prompting health officials across the globe to find ways to better prepare for future pandemics.

By

National News

May 12, 2023 - 1:58 PM

Nurses affiliated with the group National Nurses United read the names of registered nurses who died during the COVID-19 pandemic while demonstrating in Black Lives Matter Plaza May 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — After more than three years and 1.1 million deaths, the United States on Thursday will end the public health emergency for COVID-19 — and Congress is attempting to better prepare for a possible resurgence of that virus or another.

The expiration of the designation, originally put in place in January 2020, means alterations to how vaccines, tests and therapeutics are purchased and administered, though not all changes will take effect immediately. Less information will be available from the federal government about the frequency of the disease.

The emergency designation sunsetting marks something of an end to the pandemic, even though COVID-19 still remains active and will likely continue to evolve into new variants in the months and years ahead. 

