Campaign kicks off to expand 9/11 firefighters memorial stair climb

NEW YORK — In recognition of firefighters who perished in the World Trade Center on 9/11, a national civic foundation is organizing a commemorative event to honor the heroes who climbed the stairs of the Twin Towers that day, but never walked back down.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation already holds memorial stair climbing events in more than a dozen cities across the country.

This year, organizers are kicking off a campaign to expand the number of states participating to 50 by 2025.

“Firefighters risk their lives to protect the safety of our country, and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is launching a new 50X25 campaign to ensure Americans in every community and every state can honor their supreme sacrifice,” said Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“The Memorial Stair Climb event serves as an important reminder of the bravery and heroism of the FDNY’s firefighters who gave their lives on 9/11, as well as all firefighters who have sacrificed their lives for their communities nationwide. We are asking every state to join us in honoring the selfless courage of these heroic men and women.”

The New York City 9/11 Stair Climb event is scheduled for Oct. 20, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, where tennis’ biggest stars just wrapped up the U.S. Open.

Participants, many in full gear, pay tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing or walking some 2,200 stairs, roughly the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, where hundreds of firefighters conducted what is believed to be the largest rescue operation in the nation’s history.

At the conclusion of the climb, participants ring a bell in remembrance of the firefighter they are representing, and read their hero’s name aloud.

Each year, the stair climb events raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support foundation programs for families and colleagues of fallen firefighters, including grief counseling, support groups and scholarships.

The events, including the Queens climb, are open to the public.

Among the first responders killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 were 343 firefighters, 37 Port Authority police officers, and 23 NYPD officers.

Another stair climbing event, organized in 2015 by two FDNY firefighters and held at the World Trade Center site, will not be held this year, organizers said.