Boeing cutting 5% of workforce in its commercial airplane division

Officials with Boeing Wichita, the city's largest employer, sent a message to local staff saying that employees in Wichita and Tulsa were not being considered for layoffs, voluntary separation or early retirement.
Courtesy of Spirit AeroSystems/File photo Photo by Courtesy of Spirit AeroSystems / File photo
by KMUW
Published: November 9, 2026
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Officials with Boeing Wichita, the city’s largest employer, sent a message to local staff saying that employees in Wichita and Tulsa were not being considered for layoffs, voluntary separation or early retirement.

Boeing, one of the largest employers in Kansas, plans to lay off 5% of its commercial airline production staff, according to a company email sent to employees Monday.

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplane division, said in the email that reductions would start next month and include a combination of attrition and involuntary layoffs.

“As shared in our third quarter earnings, we need to reset the pace of our production rate ramps to provide our factories and supply chain partners additional time to achieve stability,” Pope said in the email.

KMUW

KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.

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