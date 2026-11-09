Boeing cutting 5% of workforce in its commercial airplane division
Officials with Boeing Wichita, the city’s largest employer, sent a message to local staff saying that employees in Wichita and Tulsa were not being considered for layoffs, voluntary separation or early retirement.
Boeing, one of the largest employers in Kansas, plans to lay off 5% of its commercial airline production staff, according to a company email sent to employees Monday.
Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplane division, said in the email that reductions would start next month and include a combination of attrition and involuntary layoffs.
“As shared in our third quarter earnings, we need to reset the pace of our production rate ramps to provide our factories and supply chain partners additional time to achieve stability,” Pope said in the email.
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