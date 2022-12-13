 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Inflation rate slows from mid-year peak

Prices are still rising, but at a slower pace than earlier in the year, according to government reports. It's the fifth straight year the inflation rate has slowed.

By

National News

December 13, 2022 - 1:06 PM

Gas prices displayed Monday at a QuikTrip on Cockrell Hill Road just south of Dallas in Duncanville. Gas prices peaked in June and have declined since. The average gas price in Texas is $2.69 vs. $2.91 a year ago, according to AAA. Photo by TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. It was the fifth straight decline.

Measured from month to month, which gives a more up-to-date snapshot, the consumer price index inched up just 0.1%. And so-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs and which the Federal Reserve tracks closely, slowed to 6% compared with a year earlier. From October to November, core prices rose 0.2% — the mildest increase since August 2021.

Related
September 2, 2022
July 29, 2022
July 13, 2022
October 13, 2021
Most Popular