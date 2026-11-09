Nvidia investigates CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with Chinese spy

Nvidia has become a central player in the global race to develop artificial intelligence, with its chips powering many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington. Photo by AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File
by Associated Press
Published: November 9, 2026
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Nvidia has become a central player in the global race to develop artificial intelligence, with its chips powering many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models

Nvidia is opening an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort,” the company’s board of directors said Sunday.

The announcement came after Huang acknowledged to the board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom, according to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing.

In a letter to Nvidia employees obtained by The Associated Press, Huang said he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family and colleagues. He said he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

Associated Press

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