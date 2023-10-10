 | Tue, Oct 10, 2023
Republican divisions risk dragging out vote on House Speaker

With Republicans set to vote soon on a potential new speaker of the of Representatives, two candidates have begun pushing for consideration, Reps. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise. Meanwhile, Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker in an unprecedented move, has let it be known he would accept being restored to the position.

October 10, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks about the Hamas attack on Israel during a news conference on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Though McCarthy was ousted from the speakership last week, he asserted Monday he remains Republicans' best choice. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

Republicans angling to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were to vie for their colleagues’ approval Tuesday evening, as pressure mounts for Republicans to unite behind a leader with war breaking out in Israel.

Republicans remain deeply divided over who the next speaker should be, with no candidate emerging as the clear consensus. Without someone in the top job, the chamber’s business grinds to a halt, delaying work on pressing priorities ranging from domestic federal funding to aid for Israel’s military.

“It’s a scattergram. We are all over the map on the way forward,” Representative Steve Womack of Arkansas said as he left a meeting of House Republicans at the Capitol Monday. “There are lot of free agents in there.”

