Republican divisions risk dragging out vote on House Speaker

Republicans angling to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were to vie for their colleagues’ approval Tuesday evening, as pressure mounts for Republicans to unite behind a leader with war breaking out in Israel.

Republicans remain deeply divided over who the next speaker should be, with no candidate emerging as the clear consensus. Without someone in the top job, the chamber’s business grinds to a halt, delaying work on pressing priorities ranging from domestic federal funding to aid for Israel’s military.

“It’s a scattergram. We are all over the map on the way forward,” Representative Steve Womack of Arkansas said as he left a meeting of House Republicans at the Capitol Monday. “There are lot of free agents in there.”