 | Thu, Mar 21, 2024
Sen. Jerry Moran frustrated by slow progress on new farm bill

Sen. Jerry Moran said many farm bill program provisions need to be reworked.

By

National News

March 21, 2024 - 2:43 PM

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, said he was worried congressional leaders weren’t pressing hard enough on farm bill negotiations and potential of Congress missing an opportunity to alter food and agriculture programs. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen capture of U.S. Senate’s YouTube channel

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas acknowledged difficulty of writing new farm bills while rebuking congressional colleagues for lack of progress toward compromise on a new bill adjusting agriculture commodity programs, food aid and measures to combat inflation in production costs.

Moran, who has considered himself a farm-state aggie since entering Congress in 1997, said during a Senate floor speech that a sort of political malaise appeared to be taking root in Washington, D.C., that could postpone action on an updated five-year farm bill until after the 2024 elections.

“Tough decisions are ahead of us, but we should not walk away from the process. It’s a dereliction of duty to the farmers and ranchers of America,” Moran said. “I’ve been through numerous farm bills. They’re always hard and they’re always late and we never get them done easily. But this seems different to me for the first time saying, ‘What we have, is what we get.’”

