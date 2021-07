As much fun as Megan Arell had selling flowers Saturday, she enjoyed just as much detailing how her flowers were presented.

Arell, who runs Hometown Floral and Gifts, was set up for Humboldt’s Third Saturday on the Square craft fair, with a unique booth.

Her flowers were situated on the bed of a recently restored 1947 International KB-1 pickup, courtesy of Beth Barlow and several workers at B&W Trailer Hitches.