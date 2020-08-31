Fourth-graders at Lincoln Elementary took advantage of last Friday’s scorching temps by conducting experiments with solar ovens. Teacher Lissa Manbeck guided her students through the learning process with the promise of solar s’mores as their reward. Temperatures inside the solar ovens reached 157 degrees, more than hot enough to melt squares of chocolate and send the kids into the weekend with sugary sweet smiles and some understanding of science.
