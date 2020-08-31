Aaliyah Rhodes enjoys her s’more at the end of the experiment. Courtesy photo

Fourth-graders at Lincoln Elementary took advantage of last Friday’s scorching temps by conducting experiments with solar ovens. Teacher Lissa Manbeck guided her students through the learning process with the promise of solar s’mores as their reward. Temperatures inside the solar ovens reached 157 degrees, more than hot enough to melt squares of chocolate and send the kids into the weekend with sugary sweet smiles and some understanding of science.

the fourth grade classes’ solar ovens were placed outside early Friday morning, heating up as the day progressed. Courtesy photo

Darius Jones focuses on independent reading on his Chromebook. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register



