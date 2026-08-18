Senate hopefuls hit campaign trail

TOPEKA — From Lebanon, Kansas, the geographic center of the contiguous United States, the Rev. Adam Hamilton began his general election campaign for U.S. Senate.

Before launching on Tuesday his debut general election ad, Hamilton visited Lebanon, a physical embodiment of a campaign that hinges on “meeting in the middle.”

“Here in Kansas, we’re right smack dab in the middle of the country,” Hamilton says in the ad, which is scheduled to appear on TV markets in Wichita and Topeka. “The West Coast about 1,600 miles that way. The East Coast 1,100 miles that…