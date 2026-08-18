 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Senate hopefuls hit campaign trail

Sen. Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton, his challenger, have launched their campaigns for Marshall's U.S. Senate seat.

By

State News

August 18, 2026 - 3:11 PM

The Rev. Adam Hamilton, pastor of the largest United Methodist Church in the country, announces his candidacy for U.S. Senate on April 30, 2026, in Prairie Village. The Democrat faces incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall. Photo by Anna Kaminski/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — From Lebanon, Kansas, the geographic center of the contiguous United States, the Rev. Adam Hamilton began his general election campaign for U.S. Senate.

Before launching on Tuesday his debut general election ad, Hamilton visited Lebanon, a physical embodiment of a campaign that hinges on “meeting in the middle.”

“Here in Kansas, we’re right smack dab in the middle of the country,” Hamilton says in the ad, which is scheduled to appear on TV markets in Wichita and Topeka. “The West Coast about 1,600 miles that way. The East Coast 1,100 miles that…

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