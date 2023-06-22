 | Thu, Jun 22, 2023
New report finds $1.3 million overpaid by Kansas Medicaid

Delays in reports regarding who receives Medicaid benefits each month may have resulted in more than $1.3 million being overpaid to clients, an audit revealed this week.

June 22, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Janet Stanek, KDHE secretary, said challenges remain in quickly determining if an individual has moved out of state and if still on Kansas Medicaid. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A new Medicaid report finds more than $1.3 million may have been overpaid to managed care organizations due to slow information provision, causing Kansas Medicaid programs to pay members after they left the state.

The attorney general’s office issued a news release Wednesday announcing the findings. The performance audit of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment was done by Medicaid inspector general Steven Anderson and covered Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2021.

“It’s clear from our audit that the federal government and the state can do more to recapture these overpayments by quickly identifying and verifying Medicaid beneficiaries who move out of state and then by removing them from the program,” Anderson said in the news release. “Kansas taxpayers deserve to know that our Medicaid resources are being used efficiently.”

