Marshall-Hamilton showdown becomes most expensive election in Kansas history
Sen. Roger Marshall’s re-election bid to the Kansas Senate has become the most expensive election race in state history. Spending has exceeded $84 million for Marshall and challenger Adam Hamilton, nearly twice the previous spending record of $49 million in 2020.
TOPEKA — Ad spending on the U.S. Senate race in Kansas has exceeded $84.5 million between the two major-party candidates, creating the most expensive election in state history.
Spending has exceeded the state’s previous record of $49.1 million in 2020, when U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall first ran for senate, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking and analysis company.
Marshall faces the Rev. Adam Hamilton, a Democratic pastor in the Kansas City-area, and Libertarian candidate David Graham in the Tuesday election, which has attracted national attention as the parties battle for Senate control. The 2026 election cycle also has been the most expensive on record nationwide.
ANNA KAMINSKI, Kansas Reflector
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