Trump campaigns for Masterson

President Donald Trump issued a call to Kansas Republicans on Wednesday: “Get out and vote, vote, vote for Ty Masterson to be your next governor.”

Trump dialed in for a “tele-rally” in support of the Kansas Senate president, one of seven GOP candidates who will appear on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.

The event lasted just over 10 minutes, including the runtime of a recording of Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” before Trump launched into his speech, calling the Andover Republican “a fighter” and “a winner.”

“Ty Masterson is fantastic and has my complete and total endorsement because he puts America first like we all do, and he puts Kansas first,” Trump said. “He’s a big lover of the state.”

TRUMP TOUTED Masterson’s record, invoking legislative achievements that Masterson’s campaign has emphasized, including tax cuts, public safety spending increases and Kansas’ 2023 law banning transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Trump, who has repeatedly cast doubt on the fairness of U.S. elections and spread conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud, said Masterson’s record on voting issues is impeccable.

“He defended election integrity like nobody other than maybe me. I fight for it all the time,” Trump said, adding that “if you don’t have integrity with elections, you don’t have a country.”

He also suggested that Masterson can claim credit for lowering Kansans’ property taxes.

“He lowered property taxes, of course,” Trump said.

THE LEGISLATURE did cut the state property tax levy in 2025, but systemic property tax reform has eluded lawmakers, thanks to Republican infighting and term-limited Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoing measures that she characterized as irresponsible.

Republicans are trying to reclaim the governor’s mansion after an eight-year absence. Trump’s endorsement proved pivotal for Masterson, securing his status as the presumptive front-runner in the primary race. After Trump backed him in May, former Gov. Jeff Colyer dropped out of the running. Colyer endorsed Masterson on Tuesday.

AFTER TRUMP concluded his remarks, Masterson thanked him for his support.

“I know your time is the most valuable time on the planet, so I can’t thank you enough for spending a few minutes with us here tonight,” Masterson said.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Democratic Party issued a statement calling Masterson “Washington first and Kansas last.”

“On tonight’s call, Ty Masterson pledged his loyalty to a Washington agenda that is cutting Medicaid, taxing Kansas farmers and small businesses through chaotic tariffs, and sending grocery and gas prices through the roof,” Hans Torgerson said.