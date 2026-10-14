 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
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Trump to hold rally in Wichita Monday

President Donald Trump's visit is aimed at boosting Sen. Roger Marshall's re-election campaign.

By

State News

October 14, 2026 - 3:33 PM

President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita on Monday. Photo by WhiteHouse.gov

The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita ahead of November’s midterm election.

Trump will hold a campaign rally on Monday for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall. The program starts at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Trump is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m. The committee has not yet released the location of the rally.

People can sign up for tickets online. A maximum of four tickets are available per signup.

THE KANSAS Republican Party is also seeking 100 volunteers…

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