Trump to hold rally in Wichita Monday

The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita ahead of November’s midterm election.

Trump will hold a campaign rally on Monday for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall. The program starts at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Trump is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m. The committee has not yet released the location of the rally.

People can sign up for tickets online. A maximum of four tickets are available per signup.

THE KANSAS Republican Party is also seeking 100 volunteers…