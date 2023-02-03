 | Fri, Feb 03, 2023
Students take charge of mental health

A group of Iola High School students organized a new club to talk about mental health and suicide prevention. They'll lead a revamped '13 Reasons to Fly SEK' event on Monday. Another group of teenagers from the Zero Reasons campaign in Johnson County are the featured speakers.

By

News

February 3, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Iola High School juniors Rio Lohman, from left, Chris Holloway and Brigham Folk are members of the new Students Spreading Awareness club about mental health. At right is Sharla Miller, one of the lead organizers of 13 Reasons to Fly SEK, an annual workshop about mental health and suicide prevention. This year, the SSA students will host the event at IHS on Monday. Photo by Vickie Moss

Teenagers from Iola and Johnson County will lead a revamped “13 Reasons to Fly SEK” mental health awareness event at Iola High School on Monday.

The annual event, which began in 2019, offers workshops to talk about suicide and mental health, with programs to teach coping skills and share stories. In previous years, it was a weekend activity aimed at the entire community.

This year’s event is organized mostly by a group of IHS students and will be presented to other students. Zero Reasons, an organization led by teens, will give the featured presentation. 

