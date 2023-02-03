Students take charge of mental health

Teenagers from Iola and Johnson County will lead a revamped “13 Reasons to Fly SEK” mental health awareness event at Iola High School on Monday.

The annual event, which began in 2019, offers workshops to talk about suicide and mental health, with programs to teach coping skills and share stories. In previous years, it was a weekend activity aimed at the entire community.

This year’s event is organized mostly by a group of IHS students and will be presented to other students. Zero Reasons, an organization led by teens, will give the featured presentation.