A bizarre series of events led to the arrest of two people, after they were accused of attacking a police officer in Missouri earlier in the week.

Brandon David

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy said Brandon L. David and Raven C. Gomez are being held without bond after they were picked up at a farm southeast of Moran Wednesday. How they got there is quite the story.

David and Gomez were sought after attacking a female officer at a Jasper, Mo., convenience store on Monday evening.