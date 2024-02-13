USD 258 leaders open time capsule

HUMBOLDT — Though Humboldt school district leaders tried to temper expectations, the opening of a 102-year-old time capsule Monday evening revealed the ravages of time more than treasure.

Newspaper archives from 1922 indicated the contents of the time capsule, placed into the cornerstone of what was then a new high school. It was expected to contain a 1922 Liberty coin, a 1922 50-cent piece, a stamp, newspapers from the era and a baseball from the baseball legend Walter Johnson.

The prized baseball had disintegrated into a ball of string. The surface of the Liberty coin had corroded with the image barely visible. The writing on the fabric stamp had faded. The newspapers were folded into a pile of mostly moldy and crumbling mush. The 50-cent coin wasn’t found; perhaps it will later be located in the middle of the papers, as the group decided not to unfold the delicate material. Someone did manage, however, to extricate a document that included a detailed snapshot of Humboldt in 1922.