USD 258 leaders open time capsule

A 1922 time capsule found during construction at Humboldt High School turned out to contain a mostly disintegrated baseball believed to have been donated by the legendary Walter Johnson and other items, also in poor condition.

February 13, 2024 - 3:40 PM

Humboldt USD 258 board president Josh Wrestler, left, peels back the lid of a time capsule from 1922. Terry Piper is holdling the box while Superintendent Amber Wheeler watches. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Though Humboldt school district leaders tried to temper expectations, the opening of a 102-year-old time capsule Monday evening revealed the ravages of time more than treasure.

Newspaper archives from 1922 indicated the contents of the time capsule, placed into the cornerstone of what was then a new high school. It was expected to contain a 1922 Liberty coin, a 1922 50-cent piece, a stamp, newspapers from the era and a baseball from the baseball legend Walter Johnson.

The prized baseball had disintegrated into a ball of string. The surface of the Liberty coin had corroded with the image barely visible. The writing on the fabric stamp had faded. The newspapers were folded into a pile of mostly moldy and crumbling mush. The 50-cent coin wasn’t found; perhaps it will later be located in the middle of the papers, as the group decided not to unfold the delicate material. Someone did manage, however, to extricate a document that included a detailed snapshot of Humboldt in 1922. 

