Wichita Democrat condemns racism in Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA — Rep. Ford Carr feels unseen.

The Wichita Democrat, who is one of eight Black lawmakers in the 165-member majority-white, majority-Republican Legislature, shared a letter on social media in which he vents frustration with bills he believes are harmful to Black communities. He is also critical of some of his colleagues’ actions.

“Racism in the Kansas Legislature is subtle but powerful,” Carr wrote. “They don’t even have to see us or acknowledge us. Our issues and positions are largely overlooked.”

“A racist ideology seems to be engrained in the foundation of most members of our Republican party,” Carr added.