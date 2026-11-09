Poland mourns attack victims; gunman who killed 6 dies

A woman cries by an improvised memorial in the intersection of Slawkowska street and Main Square after last Saturday’s deadly shooting on Nov. 09, 2026, after a deadly shooting two days earlier in the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland. The assailant, who later died, is suspected of killing six people in a shooting spree on November 7th in central Krakow, after earlier killing his parents and sister at their family home.

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