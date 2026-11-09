Poland mourns attack victims; gunman who killed 6 dies
Throngs of mourners gathered to commemorate the victims of a mass shooting that killed six in Krakow, Poland. Authorities reported the gunman died of his injuries after being shot by police.
KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — People gathered in Krakow ’s main square on Monday evening for a silent march to commemorate the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting, in which a 24-year-old Polish gunman killed six people and wounded 15 others.
Shoulder to shoulder, people walked solemnly through the packed square, some clutching flowers. They placed candles where bullet marks were visible. Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, otherwise political rivals, walked side by side.
The melody from Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” rang from the tower of St. Mary’s Basilica on the Main Square. The night after the attack, St. Mary’s Trumpet Call, a traditional five-note melody that plays every hour from that tower, was paused for the first time since World War II. A prayer was read out once the song finished.
The Associated Press
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