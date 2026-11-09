White House takes another swing at Russia-Ukraine peace talks
White House officials are engaging with Russia on a potential peace plan this week, but want Russian President Vladimir Putin to include Europe in the negotiations, something Putin has resisted in the past.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House aims to use this week’s talks with Ukrainian and Russian officials in part to persuade Moscow to agree to broader negotiations that would include key European officials on how to end nearly five years of war, U.S. officials said.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s aides Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are slated to meet in the United Arab Emirates with officials from Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy, NATO and the European Union. They’ll discuss potential security guarantees and the long-term security architecture between Russia and Europe before the U.S. negotiators’ scheduled talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials on Tuesday and Wednesday, the officials said.
Russia has resisted European participation in negotiations and insisted the talks should proceed strictly as a trilateral format involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. The three last held talks in February.
The Associated Press
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