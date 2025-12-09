Cibyl Ronen

Cibyl Charlene Ronen, 87, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2025 at Clarendale at Indian Lake Memory Care in Hendersonville, Tenn. She was a former longtime resident of St. John, Kan.
She was born in Stafford, Kan., on Aug. 31,1938, to Irvin and Mildred Teichman from rural Hudson, Kan. Later, they moved to rural Stafford, where she graduated from high school in 1956. She attended Kansas State University, pledged Gamma Phi Beta, and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Human Ecology. She loved those Wildcats!
In 1962 she married James Michael Ronen of St. John, who survives. He currently lives in assisted living in Hendersonville, Tenn. They were married 63 years. Cibyl is also survived by her brother, Dennis Teichman (Ruth) of Stafford, Kan.; son, Brent Ronen (Chris) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; daughter, Shelby Bauer (Jim) of Iola; two grandchildren, Alex Bauer of Kansas City, Mo., and Katie Bauer of Kansas City, Mo.; one stepgrandaughter, Brittney Forstrom (Jake) of Gallatin, Tenn.; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Jaxton and Finley.
Cibyl grew up on a farm in Hudson, and had a great love for animals, especially horses. In her younger years, she and the Alpers boys would occasionally ride their horses to school, while her father, Irvin, would climb the windmill and watch to make sure they all made it safely.
In the late 1960s Cibyl and Jim purchased a little shop on the square in St. John and called it “Cibyl’s Gift and Jewelry.” She owned it for 7 years.
She was a seasonal truck driver for her father, Irvin, and hauled wheat, corn and milo to the elevator as well as occasionally drove a tractor for him.
For years, Cibyl loved being a part of organizing and working the annual Victorian Tea. She had a wide range of talents, from making dip and drape dolls to wood carving or painting. And she loved her Monday card making dates with the girls.
After her husband Jim’s retirement from First National Bank, they formed “FNB Travel.” She organized bus trips for 10 years from 1994 to 2004. They traveled on buses and cruised to many destinations making memories for customers and friends.
She enjoyed being a 4-H leader, a Sunday school teacher, a member of PEO – Chapter AC, Busy Mother’s Club, member of the United Methodist Women, member of the United Methodist Bell Choir, a board member of the Lucille Hall Museum, board member of the First National Bank and board member of the Terry C. Johnson Center for Cancer Research at Kansas State University.
Cibyl was a beautiful person inside and out. Her family will remember her as a gentle, patient, loving and supportive mother, grandmother and wife. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Clarendale at Indian Lake for their love and care for Cibyl. They loved her and she loved them right back. You are all very special to us.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Hendersonville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. at Clarendale at Indian Lake in the Belvedere Room.
A service in St. John, Kan., with interment at Fairview Park Cemetery will be disclosed at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Cibyl Ronen Kansas State University Memorial Fund or United Methodist Church in St. John, Kan. Donations may be left in care of: Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576
Cibyl had a love for music. That love was multiplied many times through her journey with dementia. She would raise her hands, clap, sing along and keep rhythm with both live entertainment, recordings and hymn sings. She was a very enthusiastic listener and loved taking part. And she could really shake a maraca! Two of her favorites from her childhood were Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.
Happy Trails Cibyl.
