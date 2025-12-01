Dustin Myers-Elder, 55, of Humboldt, died at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Dustin was born Sept. 29, 1970, in Kansas City, Mo.
He was married to Marcie Koppers.
He is survived by his mother, Janice (Scantlin) Elder of Humboldt; father, Jerry and wife Jean Myers of Deepwater, Mo.; and son, Connor of Salina. He served in the U.S. Army.
Memorials in Dustin’s honor may be made to the Humboldt Animal Protection Society, and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
A visitation was held Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Advertisement
Advertisement