Evelena Thomas

Evelena “Missy” Thomas, age 63, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Missy was born May 30, 1957 to Leland and Cecil (Cane) Burns.
In November of 2007, she married the love of her life, Michael S. Thomas Jr. in Iola, Kansas.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas. Family will greet friends prior to the service starting at 1:00 P.M.
Memorials in honor of Missy are suggested to the LaHarpe V.F.W. Post #6324 and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749.