Gavin Patrick Jaro, age 20, of Humboldt, died Sunday, March 15, 2026, at his home.
Gavin was born May 17, 2005, in Chanute, to Craig Jaro and Cindy (Brooks) Jaro.
Gavin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lonnie Jaro; and maternal grandparents, Gary and Patricia Brooks.
Gavin is survived by his parents of the home; one brother, Cooper Jaro; and one sister, Teghen Jaro.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Humboldt, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. Inurnment will follow Mass in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the Gavin Jaro Educational Scholarship Fund, and may be left with the funeral home.
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