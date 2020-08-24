Menu Search Log in

Colleges must make clear the consequences of flouting safety measures

"If we as a country had taken the pandemic truly seriously from the start, we could have reduced transmission rates to a level where normal activities across the country could resume with little trouble."

By

Opinion

August 24, 2020 - 9:10 AM

Photo by NAID / TNS

The school year is about to start for colleges and universities in Kansas, and pardon us if we all hold our breaths for the next few weeks.

The challenge ahead for the resumption of in-person education is huge. And while K-12 institutions face issues of their own, colleges have to grapple with young people living apart from their families for the first time. The pressure to defy rules and regulations about COVID-19 will be huge — and unfortunately the fate of the whole school years rests on their shoulders.

It shouldn’t be this way.

Related
June 26, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 22, 2020
March 12, 2020
Trending