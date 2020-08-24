Colleges must make clear the consequences of flouting safety measures

The school year is about to start for colleges and universities in Kansas, and pardon us if we all hold our breaths for the next few weeks.

The challenge ahead for the resumption of in-person education is huge. And while K-12 institutions face issues of their own, colleges have to grapple with young people living apart from their families for the first time. The pressure to defy rules and regulations about COVID-19 will be huge — and unfortunately the fate of the whole school years rests on their shoulders.

It shouldn’t be this way.