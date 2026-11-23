Linking Kansas’ iconic ‘Oz’ to the populism of today
Dorothy is the typical all-American girl; the Scarecrow represents Kansas farmers oppressed by railroads; the Tin Woodman is the factory worker who has been made robotic by industrial capitalism; the Cowardly Lion is William Jennings Bryan, the Populist/Democratic 1896 presidential candidate and the Wizard is the robber baron who manipulates the denizens of Oz with smoke and mirrors.
I spent some of my journalism career covering politics on the East Coast — Maryland, Pennsylvania and Vermont. When I told the locals that I was from Kansas, I would usually get a perplexed, blank-stare look, as they struggled to find some connection to the state.
A typical response was, “Yes, Dorothy of Oz,” or, “ Yes, Jayhawks basketball,” or, “Good God, yes, that boring, forever drive on Interstate 70 across Kansas to Denver.”
That rather drab image of Kansas as just another flyover politically red state took a major hit during the recent midterm election that saw Kansas Democrats sweep most of the most important offices.
David S. Awbrey – Kansas Reflector
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