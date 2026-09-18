Takeaways from the debates at the Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair political debates over the weekend made national news, especially the part where the crowd chanted “Shame on you! Shame on you!” at Republican Sen. Roger Marshall as he sought to downplay aggressive billing practices of his pre-Congress medical practice in Great Bend.

The State Fair Debate is a Kansas tradition. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs and campaign swag and cheer for their candidates. And politicians avoid it at their own peril.

I’ve been to probably 10 or so, including Saturday’s, and I’m here to tell you that as bad as the video makes it look, it was way worse in person for the Republican candidates.

The arena crowd seethed with frustration at the high price of everything and recent Trump administration actions deemed hurtful to Kansas’ two main industries, agriculture and aircraft.

Supporters of the Rev. Adam Hamilton and state Sen. Cindy Holscher, the Democratic challengers for Senate and governor respectively, took out those frustrations big time on Marshall and GOP gubernatorial nominee, state Senate President Ty Masterson.

I went to both debates, and here are some observations.

Video doesn’t capture the moment

If you watch the video of the event, you might get the impression that the crowd was more or less evenly split among Republicans and Democrats.

It wasn’t, not even close. Supporters of Holscher and Hamilton outnumbered supporters of Masterson and Marshall by at least three to one, maybe more.

The sound on the video posted by WIBW radio in Topeka and KWCH Channel 12 mutes some of the background noise, so you don’t get the full extent of the booing and heckling of Masterson and Marshall, and the cheering for Holscher and Hamilton, at practically every turn.

One example: On a question about the two proposed constitutional amendments Masterson pushed to clear the way for a statewide abortion ban, (both of which failed by about 60%-40%), Masterson proclaimed that opposition to abortion is an “80-20 issue” in Kansas and pointed at Holscher saying “They want abortion until they breathe air,” (a false accusation if ever there was one).

Masterson was drowned out by the bulk of the crowd chanting “Liar, Liar, Liar!” at the top of their lungs. The video doesn’t show that.

Instead, it shows a small cluster of Masterson supporters, seated in front of his podium waving signs as they tried to start a counter-chant of “USA, USA, USA,” that was not picked up by the crowd.

The company you keep

I’m not the only one who noticed that within the small knot of Masterson supporters by the stage was at least one former officer of the former Young Republicans of Kansas.

You may remember that the group was disbanded by the party after Politico revealed a leaked group chat where members from Kansas and other states engaged in racist, anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi text messages.