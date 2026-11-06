I’m a Republican. The party has too many weirdos
Voters want normal people in charge, and they took their wrath out on otherwise normal Republicans who refused to push back against the lunacy, corruption and incompetence within the G.O.P.
Voters want normal people in charge, and they took their wrath out on otherwise normal Republicans who refused to push back against the lunacy, corruption and incompetence within the G.O.P.
For the past two years, President Trump and his core supporters have governed by the mantra “We can just do stuff.” On Tuesday, voters replied, “So can we.” It did not go well for the Republican Party.
Voters did not ask for open borders on Tuesday, but they did ask for a deportation process that looks humane.
They wanted a president focused on the economy instead of gold leaf in the Oval Office.
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Erick Erickson – Guest essay for The New York Times
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