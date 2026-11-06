Supreme Court isn’t buying Trump’s election conspiracies

Justices swiftly rejected the administration's emergency request that California separate out up to 20,000 mail-in ballots.
On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s emergency request to meddle in how ballots were counted in California. Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom
by American Press
Published: November 6, 2026
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Justices swiftly rejected the administration’s emergency request that California separate out up to 20,000 mail-in ballots.

The President Donald Trump administration continued challenging Alaska and California elections right up to Tuesday’s Nov. 3 midterms. However, it lost its challenges and a chief judge in Washington, D.C., said what other federal judges should have said a long time ago.

Judge James Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said, “The Executive Branch has likely violated the Constitution’s Elections Clause, which commits authority over election rules to the states and Congress alone.”

The Associated Press said the Republican Trump administration has prioritized identifying noncitizen voters this year, despite them being rare. 

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