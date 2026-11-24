Jensen Huang’s presidential pardon
Nvidia has a board. Why is Trump picking its CEO?
Jensen Huang is back at the helm of chipmaking giant Nvidia, just 11 days after he was pushed out amid revelations of affairs with two subordinates and with a woman suspected of working with Chinese intelligence. Just as striking as the turnaround in Huang’s fortunes is how his restoration occurred.
President Donald Trump personally pressed Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back, calling into its meeting Sunday night. Nvidia said the board received assurances from senior levels of the U.S. government that Huang’s return posed no risk to national security. “The board decided to do what we wanted them to do,” Trump said Monday. He told CNBC that his intervention had been “very important.”
Maybe Nvidia’s board made the right call, but this is not how free markets are supposed to work. Huang built the company into the dominant supplier of artificial intelligence chips, and investors plainly value his leadership. Nvidia shares jumped about 33 percent on Monday.
The Washington Post
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