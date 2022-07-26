 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Our potential is within grasp

But only if we are willing to invest in what it takes to move the needle

By

Editorials

July 26, 2022 - 4:54 PM

Jonathan Goering of Thrive Allen County serves as economic director for Allen County and the cities of Iola and Humboldt. Instead of a single position, he’d like to see the area embrace an economic development program.

It’s been six years since Allen County, Iola or Humboldt has increased their funding for economic development provided by Thrive Allen County. 

In the year so far, Thrive has brought about $5 million this area’s way, including $3 million for further infrastructure development at Allen County Regional Airport; $823,000 for Moran to upgrade its water and sewer lines, $50,000 for new housing in Humboldt and almost $43,000 for Savonburg’s park and trails. 

In 2021, Thrive secured $1.4 million for the immediate region, including $200,000 for public transportation services, public library systems and the county health department; $350,000 to put toward Iola’s new fire truck, more than $67,000 for LaHarpe’s wellness center and the VFW in Moran. 

Related
July 19, 2022
July 6, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 15, 2022
Most Popular