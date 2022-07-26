Our potential is within grasp

It’s been six years since Allen County, Iola or Humboldt has increased their funding for economic development provided by Thrive Allen County.

In the year so far, Thrive has brought about $5 million this area’s way, including $3 million for further infrastructure development at Allen County Regional Airport; $823,000 for Moran to upgrade its water and sewer lines, $50,000 for new housing in Humboldt and almost $43,000 for Savonburg’s park and trails.

In 2021, Thrive secured $1.4 million for the immediate region, including $200,000 for public transportation services, public library systems and the county health department; $350,000 to put toward Iola’s new fire truck, more than $67,000 for LaHarpe’s wellness center and the VFW in Moran.