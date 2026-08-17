Why Americans’ pocketbooks will be increasingly pinched

One of the federal government’s great achievements this century was making health insurance affordable to millions more Americans.

In 2010, nearly 18 percent of people under 65 lacked insurance. By 2024, the rate had fallen below 10 percent, thanks to the Affordable Care Act and later legislation that built on it.

President Trump and congressional Republicans are working to dismantle that achievement.

They have effectively cut subsidies for the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces, making it harder for people who do not receive insurance through work to afford a plan. This year, the subsidy cuts led 3 million people to lose their health insurance.

(In Kansas, more than 143,880, or 25% of previous marketplace enrollees, lost their insurance.)

The situation stands to worsen next year.

In addition to reducing the marketplace subsidies, Mr. Trump and congressional Republicans enacted sweeping cuts to Medicaid, which expanded under the Affordable Care Act.

They will take effect after this year’s midterm elections. (Yes, that timing is deliberate.)

By 2034, the combined cuts will most likely erase about half of the gains from the Affordable Care Act, causing 14 million Americans to lose insurance.

Politicians from both parties have talked up affordability in the run-up to this year’s elections. Republicans, however, are taking deliberate steps to make health care less affordable. Many middle-class and poor Americans will struggle — even more — to afford important medical care as a result.

Americans have good reasons to be disappointed in their government. Progress on health care, imperfect though it was, represented a positive counterexample of the government working to genuinely improve people’s lives. The president and Congress are trying to ruin that success story.

Republicans’ attacks on affordable health care have taken two forms: one more passive, the other more direct.

In the passive approach, Mr. Trump and congressional Republicans allowed the expiration of enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces. The Obama administration and congressional Democrats created the marketplaces for people who fell through the cracks. These people did not receive coverage through their jobs, and they were not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid.

In 2021, President Joe Biden and Congress increased the size of the subsidies, but they set them to expire in 2025, which mitigated their impact on the federal debt.

Congressional Democrats shut down the government last year to call attention to the expiration and pressure Republicans to extend the subsidies. Mr. Trump and other Republicans refused.

The federal debt is a genuine problem, having soared in the 21st century relative to the size of the American economy.