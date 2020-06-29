Here’s how to fight big government

Here’s the bad news.

Across the nation, we’re seeing new records set for COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, more than 40,000 were reported. Kansas has experienced an uptick as well, with 178 new cases listed on Tuesday alone. Gov. Laura Kelly has now urged local officials to remain in phase 3 of her reopening plan, delaying further loosening of restrictions until July 6.

We’ve so far been spared the dramatic upswings of such states as Arizona, Florida and California. But that doesn’t mean the numbers can’t — or won’t — track higher.