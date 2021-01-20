Menu Search Log in

Marshall misleading on Senate’s ability to prosecute Trump

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas is wrong when he says it is “unconstitutional to impeach a President after he leaves office.” He also wants us to forget his role on Jan. 6 to undermine democracy when he voted to oppose the Electoral College results declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

January 20, 2021 - 9:39 AM

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

