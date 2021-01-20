Marshall misleading on Senate’s ability to prosecute Trump

Just to set the record straight, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas is wrong when he says it is “unconstitutional to impeach a President after he leaves office.”
Marshall emailed constituents on Tuesday, adding that Americans should be “focused on bringing the country together and moving forward.”
In other words, forget his role on Jan. 6 to undermine democracy when he voted to oppose the Electoral College results declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.
