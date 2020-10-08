Menu Search Log in

Missed opportunity

When the president contracted the coronavirus he wasted a terrific opportunity to educate the public about its effects and how to prevent its spread. Instead, he put the focus on his quick recovery.

By

October 8, 2020 - 8:55 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

We were relieved to see that the president took the advice of doctors when he contracted the COVID-19 virus.

In less than 24 hours of testing positive, the president was in the hospital  receiving potent drugs and brief stints of supplemental oxygen. After three days he was transferred to the White House where his medical retinue continues to monitor his condition and administer treatments.

Because the president reacted in such a  proactive manner, it’s not a little puzzling that he has returned to his drumbeat that the coronavirus is “just the flu.” No biggie. 

