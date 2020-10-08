Missed opportunity

We were relieved to see that the president took the advice of doctors when he contracted the COVID-19 virus.

In less than 24 hours of testing positive, the president was in the hospital receiving potent drugs and brief stints of supplemental oxygen. After three days he was transferred to the White House where his medical retinue continues to monitor his condition and administer treatments.

Because the president reacted in such a proactive manner, it’s not a little puzzling that he has returned to his drumbeat that the coronavirus is “just the flu.” No biggie.