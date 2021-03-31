Senses tuned to Minneapolis trial

After the speeches, the hashtags, the marches, the dramatic demands for transforming America’s criminal justice system, comes the relatively mundane but indispensable means of determining guilt or innocence and, if guilt, punishment: the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for what prosecutors say — and we concur — was the homicide of George Floyd.

To win conviction, a team of lawyers must unanimously prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a racially diverse jury of 12 that Chauvin committed second-degree murder, third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for an agonizing 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

From where we sit, which is not inside the jury box, the case is strong indeed: Chauvin took Floyd’s life by exhibiting something worse than mere criminal recklessness when he callously pressed him against the pavement even as Floyd pleaded, and pleaded, and pleaded for mercy.