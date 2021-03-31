 | Wed, Mar 31, 2021
Senses tuned to Minneapolis trial

Much to political pugilists’ chagrin, Black Lives Matter is not on trial, nor are America’s police officers. One man is on trial for what he did to another. We pray he pays a steep price.

March 31, 2021 - 8:54 AM

Protestors gather outside a home in Windermere, Florida, on Friday, May 29, 2020, The home is owned by Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer videotaped kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death. The video has sparked a national outcry (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

After the speeches, the hashtags, the marches, the dramatic demands for transforming America’s criminal justice system, comes the relatively mundane but indispensable means of determining guilt or innocence and, if guilt, punishment: the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for what prosecutors say — and we concur — was the homicide of George Floyd.

To win conviction, a team of lawyers must unanimously prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a racially diverse jury of 12 that Chauvin committed second-degree murder, third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for an agonizing 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

From where we sit, which is not inside the jury box, the case is strong indeed: Chauvin took Floyd’s life by exhibiting something worse than mere criminal recklessness when he callously pressed him against the pavement even as Floyd pleaded, and pleaded, and pleaded for mercy.

