A baseball rarity: Single-team Hall of Famers

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Todd Helton and Joe Mauer will become just the sixth pair of players inducted together into the Hall of Fame after spending their big league careers with one organization.

“A lot of things had to go right,” Helton said during a news conference in the Hall’s plaque gallery alongside Mauer and fellow electee Adrián Beltré. “Obviously contract and money plays into all of that. … You bite your tongue a little bit and you go out and you play hard every day. You try to make the team better and you lead, and if they want you there, great. … I am so happy that I got to play my whole career in Colorado, where I love the town and I love the people.”

There are no decisions for the Hall to make about the caps on the plaques of Helton, who spent 17 seasons with the Rockies, and Mauer, who played 15 seasons for the Minnesota Twins. The Hall will have to decide what to do for Beltré after a career that included eight years with the Texas Rangers, seven with the Los Angeles Dodgers, five with the Seattle Mariners and one with the Boston Red Sox.