 | Mon, Mar 18, 2024
A swift Current: Kansas City christens new stadium with thrilling victory

The Kansas City Current held off Portland to win, 5-4, Saturday in their regular season opener in National Women's Soccer League play. It marked the first game at CPKC stadium, the first U.S. stadium built solely for women's professional soccer.

March 18, 2024 - 2:38 PM

Members of the Kansas City Current celebrate after they defeated the Portland Thorns, 5-4, in the home opener at the new CPKC Stadium on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vanessa DiBernardo scored the first goal for Kansas City in its new stadium and the Current held off the Portland Thorns 5-4 on Saturday in the regular-season opener for the National Women’s Soccer League.

Debinha’s rebound shot deflected off Thorns goalkeeper Shelby Hogan and fell to DiBernardo, who scored in the 22nd minute. Rookie Ellie Wheeler scored moments later and the Current built a 3-1 lead by halftime.

Bia Zaneratto, Kristen Hamilton and Alex Pfeiffer added goals for the Current. Sophia Smith and Janine Beckie each had a pair of goals for the Thorns.

